Watch CCTV footage of rogue GSU officer EDGAR OPOLLO raiding a supermarket in Kisii with his gang while armed - They stole KSh 40,000.

Wednesday, January 7, 2024 - A rogue GSU officer may be interdicted after he was arrested in connection with armed robbery in Kisii.

The officer identified as Edgar Opollo was rescued from a mob by patrol cops after he was caught robbing a smartphone from a University student and upon his arrest, it was established that he was a notorious robber.

Detectives in the area reviewed CCTV footage of a robbery incident that happened on January 2, 2024, when a gang of three made away with Sh 40,000 from PEPS Mini Supermarket at Corner Mbaya.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras showing the three robbers who had partly covered their faces, two of whom were armed, one with an AK47 and the other with a pistol.

The suspect with the AK-47 rifle had police fatigues on.

An identification parade was conducted where the supermarket owner successfully identified Opollo as one of the robbers who accosted him.

Further investigations have revealed that the suspect is a General Service Unit officer deployed in Kisii.











Watch the footage.

