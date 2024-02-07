His taste improved as money came - An X user notices the difference between KHALWALE’s first wife and his two other wives (LOOK).

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, sparked reactions on social media after he flaunted his three wives for the first time during the burial of his caretaker Kizito Moi.
He shared a photo of
his three wives standing next to each other and thanked them for supporting him
during the grieving period.
An X user noticed the
difference between Khalwale’s first wife and the rest of his wives after the
photo went viral.
The first wife looks
gloomy and if you meet her in the streets, you may think she is a wife to a
peasant.
She doesn’t care about
fashion and looks far older than her co-wives.
It seems Khalwale’s
taste in women improved as money came.
“You can tell how his taste improved progressively as money came.
"If he were to become a minister today, you can predict what his wife will
look like”, wrote
the X
user.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments