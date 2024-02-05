RUTO has already rigged the 2027 election by doing this – WIPER MP drops a bombshell that will shock RAILA ODINGA and AZIMIO

High Court Judge Mugure Thande
ordered the selection panel to proceed with the process, saying the political
truce by the bipartisan talks committee does not override the Constitution.
In a Monday panel discussion on
Citizen TV, Kathiani Member of Parliament, Robert Mbui, challenged the court
decision, saying it would give the Kenya Kwanza coalition party more of a say
than the other parties.
“For a judge to make a decision
and say that 'proceed' it means that already the 2027 election is
predetermined. That is what we are fearing,” said Mbui.
The MP emphasized the need for
respect among the three arms of government, in that the court should not give
rulings on matters that are being discussed in parliament.
“One of the deliberations from
the NADCO report was to tell the selection panel to stop and await the outcome
of the process that brought all these players together,” he said.
