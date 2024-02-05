RUTO has already rigged the 2027 election by doing this – WIPER MP drops a bombshell that will shock RAILA ODINGA and AZIMIO





Monday, February 5, 2024 - A prominent Wiper Democratic Movement Member of Parliament has faulted the High Court ruling that approved the recruitment of new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners.

High Court Judge Mugure Thande ordered the selection panel to proceed with the process, saying the political truce by the bipartisan talks committee does not override the Constitution.

In a Monday panel discussion on Citizen TV, Kathiani Member of Parliament, Robert Mbui, challenged the court decision, saying it would give the Kenya Kwanza coalition party more of a say than the other parties.

“For a judge to make a decision and say that 'proceed' it means that already the 2027 election is predetermined. That is what we are fearing,” said Mbui.

The MP emphasized the need for respect among the three arms of government, in that the court should not give rulings on matters that are being discussed in parliament.

“One of the deliberations from the NADCO report was to tell the selection panel to stop and await the outcome of the process that brought all these players together,” he said.

