Mental Health Crisis: Linda Wafula, a prison warden, takes her own life - Her rotting body was discovered in her house.

Monday, February 5, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations after the rotting body of a prison warden was discovered in her house.
Linda Wafula’s body was discovered
on Sunday after neighbours reported a foul odour emanating from her house.
She was last seen on February 1 at
her home, before her body was discovered on Sunday.
When police officers got into her
house, they discovered her body leaning against a double-decker bed.
They
claimed she used an electric cord, which was discovered still tied around her
neck, to commit suicide.
No suicide note was found in her
house after police carried out a search.
The scene was processed and her body
moved to the mortuary.
Below is a photo of the deceased
officer.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments