Mental Health Crisis: Linda Wafula, a prison warden, takes her own life - Her rotting body was discovered in her house.



Monday, February 5, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations after the rotting body of a prison warden was discovered in her house.

Linda Wafula’s body was discovered on Sunday after neighbours reported a foul odour emanating from her house.

She was last seen on February 1 at her home, before her body was discovered on Sunday.

When police officers got into her house, they discovered her body leaning against a double-decker bed.

They claimed she used an electric cord, which was discovered still tied around her neck, to commit suicide.

No suicide note was found in her house after police carried out a search.

The scene was processed and her body moved to the mortuary.

Below is a photo of the deceased officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.