RAILA ODINGA says JUSTICE MUGURE THANDE’s ruling trashing NADCO report is total Hogwash!





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has trashed the High Court ruling that ordered the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to continue without the recommendation of the NADCO report which is before Parliament.

Odinga on Sunday termed Justice Mugure Thande's February 1 ruling as hogwash.

Justice Mugure Thande ordered that the Nelson Makanda-led selection panel should start the recruitment but Odinga insisted that the formation of the new IEBC would only continue after the passage of the NADCO report in Parliament.

"That is hogwash. Until Wandayi and Kalonzo's report goes through Parliament, we cannot begin to speak about IEBC.

"As for the cost of living, our demand for lowering it remains," Odinga said.

Odinga was speaking at Kamukunji grounds on Sunday during the ODM membership registration drive where he urged his supporters to get enlisted en masse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.