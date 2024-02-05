Leave CHEBUKATI alone, he has every right to become the next Chief Justice – MUDAVADI answers RAILA

Monday, February 5, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reacted to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s claims that President William Ruto had hatched a clandestine plan to make former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati the next Chief Justice ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to Raila, the plot was the agenda of Ruto’s recent meeting with Martha Koome at State House.

Reacting to the claims, Mudavadi told off Raila Odinga, accusing him of being the enemy of the Luhya people.

He argued that Chebukati would still be in his right to assume the post should he declare interest and convince the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

"The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is independent and has a right to recruit anybody qualified. It’s wrong for Azimio to start determining who the JSC should recruit,” he said.

The Prime CS added that it was in the place of the JSC to decide who fits to be the CJ, not politicians.

"You can’t tell us that a son of the soil if they are interested even if it is Chebukati or who. If he put his bid for the position of a judge, that’s the responsibility of JSC not politicians," he said.

Mudavadi was speaking yesterday in Kakamega where had accompanied the president, and other leaders, among them National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, to an interdenominational church service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.