Chelsea to 'trigger VICTOR OSIMHEN's £111m release clause' in his Napoli contract



Monday, February 19, 2024 – Chelsea are reportedly set to trigger the €130m (£111m) release clause in Victor Osimhen’s Napoli contract to secure the striker’s signature during this summer’s transfer window.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are planning to ‘speed things up’ for Osimhen.

Galetti claims that Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already agreed to pay the full €130m (£111m) release clause, but the payment structure needs to be negotiated between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old striker scored 26 Serie A goals last season to help fire Napoli to the title.

Last December, he signed a new contract at Napoli until June 2026, and he is set to leave the Italian champions during the summer market.

At the end of last month, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis told reporters: “This was already known since this summer, our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise it would not have been so long.

“We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or a top English club.”

Paris Saint-Germain have also identified Osimhen as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has informed the club that he will be leaving on a free transfer this summer to Real Madrid.