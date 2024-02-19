Chelsea to 'trigger VICTOR OSIMHEN's £111m release clause' in his Napoli contract

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Chelsea are reportedly set to trigger the €130m (£111m) release clause in Victor Osimhen’s Napoli contract to secure the striker’s signature during this summer’s transfer window.
According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are
planning to ‘speed things up’ for Osimhen.
Galetti claims that Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already
agreed to pay the full €130m (£111m) release clause, but the payment structure
needs to be negotiated between the two clubs.
The 25-year-old striker scored 26 Serie A goals last season
to help fire Napoli to the title.
Last December, he signed a new contract at Napoli until June
2026, and he is set to leave the Italian champions during the summer market.
At the end of last month, Napoli president Aurelio De
Laurentiis told reporters: “This was already known since this summer, our
negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise it would not have
been so long.
“We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or a top English
club.”
Paris Saint-Germain have also identified Osimhen as a
possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has informed the club that he will
be leaving on a free transfer this summer to Real Madrid.
