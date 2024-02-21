KANYE WEST wears a mask covering his entire face as he watches Inter Milan beat Atletico Madrid at the San Siro with wife BIANCA and TY DOLLA $IGN (PHOTOs)



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – American rapper, Kanye West was spotted watching the Champions League Round of 16 matchup between Inter and Atletico Madrid in Milan on Tuesday night, Febuary 20.

West was pictured sitting with his wife Bianca and fellow musician Ty Dolla $ign at the San Siro. The group was featured on the broadcast during the first half as they sat in a suite.

The Hip Hop artist was sporting a mask that covered his entire head and face while watching the game.

His appearance at the San Siro comes less than two weeks after he, along with Ty Dolla $ign, released 'Vultures 1'. The album has since lead the Billboard 200 Albums Chart behind the lead single 'Carnival'.

The single earned 23.5million streams in its first week, topping the Billboard Streaming Songs chart.