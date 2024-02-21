MACHINE GUN KELLY debuts dramatic upper torso blackout tattoo



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled his most dramatic tattoo yet.

The rapper got a layer of solid black ink across almost his entire upper torso and the tattoo happens to be real.

He shared a photo of his new look on IG on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The black tattoo covered a number of the previous tattoos he got on his upper torso.

Machine Gun Kelly's decision to undergo this transformation was a deeply personal one, according to his tattoo artist ROXX who did this job for the artist. The artist told TMZ that MGK had a "spiritual consultation". MGK explained to her that all his tattoos were too chaotic for him now and he was seeking change and order in his life.

ROXX praises MGK for being the toughest client she's ever had in 30 years. She said they started the process in mid-Dec with MGK coming to see her at her private Los Angeles studio 4 days a week for 13 six-hour sessions, making it one of the biggest projects she's done in such a short time. ROXX says she's got a bit more tattooing to do on him to finish the job.