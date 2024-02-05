'It's amazing': TREVOR NOAH reacts to DUA LIPA dating rumors after the pair were pictured kissing following NYC date



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Popular TV host, Trevor Noah has reacted to rumors that he is dating British pop sensation Dua Lipa two months after the pair were pictured kissing in NYC.

The host of The Daily Show, 38, and the Hotter Than Hell singer, 27, were seen locking lips after dinner in the East Village, with Trevor saying he was shocked at the response to the photos.

When asked about the romance by The Hollywood Reporter, the star laughed before addressing the speculation around his love life: 'It’s just amazing to me how powerful these things are.'

He went on to detail an incident where he was pictured hugging a married female friend over the summer after he split from Minka Kelly.

Trevor said family members had called his friend's husband alleging he was having an affair with her.

This comes after Dua and Trevor appeared to have sparked a relationship rumour after they ended their date with a romantic kiss and a sweet hug before going their separate ways.

An onlooker told DailyMail.com: 'They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.'