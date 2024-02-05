Singer KELLY OSBOURNE's partner SID WILSON rocks gas mask to the Grammys (PHOTOs)



Monday, February 5, 2024 – English television personality and singer, Kelly Osbourne's partner, Sid Wilson, stole the spotlight as they made their red carpet debut at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 47-year-old member of the metal band Slipknot donned his trademark gas mask as he posed with his stunning partner, 39, on the red carpet.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne donned a partially sheer black dress that showed off her toned arms. She also wore a pair of black high-heeled shoes, and she accessorized with a boombox-shaped purse.

Osbourne and her partner initially met in 1999 when Slipknot played during the Ozzfest festival, which was founded by her parents.

The pair eventually reconnected years later, and a source confirmed that they were officially dating in January of 2022.

A source spoke to People at the time and told the media outlet that the media personality and the musician were 'very happy together.'

Osbourne went on to confirm that she was pregnant that May, and she gave birth to a boy named Sidney, two, later that year.