DAVIDO's hypeman, SPECIAL SPESH, throws shade at TYLA's song, Water, as he reacts to DAVIDO losing in all three Grammy nominations



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Davido's hypeman, Special Spesh, has expressed outrage after Davido lost to Tyla in a category they were both nominated for at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

After Davido lost in all three categories he was nominated for, Special Spesh took to Instagram to vent.

He wrote: "We won't give you the power to dumb Afrobeats down or Afro Fusion or anything African.

"That's “(white) America's problem!! When things start to take over and get massive, they always want a part, then try to have a say, then try to control!!!”

"Gbedu about squ*rting don win," Spesh wrote in a hashtag while captioning his post.

He was referencing the "Make me sweat" in Tyla's Grammy-winning song Water.

Tyla's Water beat Davido's 'Unavailable', Burna Boy's 'City Boys', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', and Asake's 'Amapiano' to win the 2024 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance.