Horrific scenes at Embakasi after gas explosion kills 3 and injures 271 - Corruption Kills (VIDEO)





Friday, February 2, 2024 - A video has emerged of the aftermath of Thursday night's gas explosion in Embakasi East constituency that claimed the lives of 3 people and injured 271.

According to Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, the accident happened after a lorry loaded with gas cylinders exploded.

"Yesterday (Thursday) at around 11:30 pm, there was a huge explosion at Mradi area, in Embakasi, Nairobi County. One Lorry loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely," Mwaura said.

Mwaura further revealed that a flying gas cylinder hit the Oriental Godown nearby, burning it down.

The godown deals in garments and textiles.

The owner of the gas depot was operating it illegally and he survived by bribing state officials.

Here is the video of the aftermath that has exposed how corruption in the government can kill its citizens.

Horrific scenes at Embakasi Mradi area, following gas explosion that has so far claimed 3 lives & injured 271 people, according to Police DIG David Kanja. pic.twitter.com/CvlTZkB7Fz — Seth Olale (@SethOlale) February 2, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST