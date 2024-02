Brigadier Richard Mwanzia's physical fitness impresses Kenyans - He is the Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy at the Defence Headquarters (PHOTOs).





Friday, February 2, 2024 - Brigadier Richard Mwanzia has left netizens gushing over his physical fitness after his photos surfaced on social media.

Mwanzia was pictured at a meeting attended by Defence CS Adan Duale and Pakistani High Commissioner to Kenya H.E Ibrahim Hussain Khan at the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi.

Mwanzia, who is the Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy at the Defence Headquarters is a fitness freak.

