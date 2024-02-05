Empty Promises: A training centre that RUTO laid a foundation for last year is now a grazing field - He said he had set up Ksh 1 billion (PHOTOs).

Monday, February 5, 2024 - Last year in October, President William Ruto laid a foundation for the construction of Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence during a development tour in the Nyanza region.

He claimed that he had set up Ksh 1 billion for the project that would benefit the locals.

The project has not made any progress 4 months later.

The site has been turned into a grazing field.

Ruto has been receiving a lot of criticism for issuing empty promises and playing PR politics at the expense of common mwananchi.

