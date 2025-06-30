VIDEO of a beautiful LADY ‘hawking mechi’ cheaply at Nairobi’s OTC exposes the harsh reality of joblessness under RUTO’s regime







Monday, June 30, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has surfaced showing a young, beautiful lady “hawking mechi” for survival along the infamous OTC area in Nairobi, laying bare the brutal economic hardship facing thousands of jobless youth in the country.

In the viral footage, the lady is seen parading herself along the busy street while rocking a figure-hugging dress, offering her services for as little as Ksh 100, according to the individual who recorded and shared the clip.

This disturbing scene has ignited outrage online, with many Kenyans blaming the high unemployment rate, rising cost of living, and lack of opportunities for forcing young women into desperation.

Critics have pointed fingers at President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of failing the youth despite promising a bottom-up economic revolution.

Watch the video.

Beautiful LADY ‘hawking mechi’ cheaply at Nairobi’s OTC exposes the harsh reality of joblessness under RUTO’s regime pic.twitter.com/qLJsNE8qIn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2025

