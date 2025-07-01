Meet NJERI, the stunning slay queen that billionaire CHRIS KIRUBI used fly to Diani for frequent lavish escapades - That man truly lived! (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - They say the rich live differently - and the late billionaire Chris Kirubi was no exception.

Photos have emerged of a pretty slay queen identified as Njeri, who was reportedly one of the beauties the flamboyant businessman used to frequently fly to Diani for luxurious getaways and private escapades.

Sources claim that Njeri enjoyed the high life, courtesy of the billionaire tycoon, who spared no expense when it came to pleasure and leisure.

From private chartered flights, five-star beach resorts, and exotic dinners, Kirubi allegedly showered her with nothing but the finest things money could buy.

One thing’s for sure: the late billionaire knew how to enjoy his millions.





See photos of Njeri. See photos of Njeri.













The Kenyan DAILY POST