Infamous TikTok Mubaba, PATRICK MBACIO, flaunts his new catch after threatening to expose over 1,200 young ladies he has had ‘fun’ with (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Controversial TikTok personality, Patrick Mbacio, is once again drawing attention online, this time for flaunting his latest catch, months after threatening to expose over 1,200 young women he claims to have had intimate encounters with.
The skirt-chasing mubaba shared a video of himself
chilling at home with a young Kalenjin lady, believed to be in her early
20s.
In the video, the lady appears shy as the two relax
together, listening to music in what many online users suspect is yet another
“Mubaba moment.”
Mbacio, whose TikTok page is littered with clips of him
romancing younger women, has built a reputation for luring girls, many young
enough to be his daughters, to his home and allegedly recording their
interactions for clout.
His behavior continues to spark outrage and debate, with
some calling for his account to be banned, while others seem glued to his
antics in sheer disbelief.
Watch the video.
Infamous TikTok Mubaba, PATRICK MBACIO, flaunts his new catch after threatening to expose over 1,200 young ladies he has had ‘fun’ with pic.twitter.com/gyM8WL3EEu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
