See the number of people who died during the Embakasi gas inferno – MWAURA and RUTO are big liars!!

Monday, February 5, 2024 - Renowned social media commentator, Cyprian Nyakundi, has shared a message he received from one of the survivors of last week's gas explosion in Embakasi, which claimed the lives of 6 people and injured over 300.

According to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura, the gas depot was operating illegally.

Four people died immediately after the explosion, and the remaining two passed away while receiving treatment at various hospitals in Nairobi County.

Already, the police are searching for the owner of the gas depot identified as Derrick Kimathi, and four officials from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) have been suspended.

They will face prosecution for issuing licenses to the illegal firm.

However, one of the survivors has informed Cyprian that the government is not accurately reporting the fatalities resulting from the explosion.

The survivor stated that immediately after the explosion, over 10 people died, and subsequently, there have been dozens more who have died at various hospitals in Nairobi.

Here is what Cyprian Nyakundi wrote on X on Monday.