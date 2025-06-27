LEAKED! CS MURKOMEN’s late-night private video call with NAISULA LESUUDA, from back then, surfaces once again - They were both in bed exchanging flirtatious glances







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A scandalous private video, from some time back, has once again been leaked online showing Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on a late-night video call with Naisula Lesuuda, both appearing in bed during the intimate conversation.

A screenshot from the video call shows the two prominent leaders in what appears to be a cozy, personal moment, fueling intense speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Both Murkomen and Lesuuda are seen exchanging flirtatious glances, sparking a storm of reactions from netizens.

Kenyans online were left stunned by a viral screenshot of the private video call, especially considering its timing, just as Murkomen faces mounting criticism over his support of recent police brutality against Gen Z protesters.



