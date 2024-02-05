Chelsea must sack manager MAURICIO POCHETTINO now - Chelsea captain, THIAGO SILVA’s wife



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Wife of Chelsea captain, Thiago Silva has called on the club management to sack manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Wolves defeated the Blues 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, February 4.

Chelsea took the lead against Wolves, with Pochettino demanding a quick comeback after their midweek defeat at Liverpool. Cole Palmer scored the first goal thanks to Moises Caicedo's sharp pass, but Cunha equalised just three minutes later with a deflected shot.

Despite Silva's late goal for the home team, the game was essentially over, with Matheus Cunha bagging an impressive hat-trick for the away side.

Chelsea exited the field on Sunday hearing boos at the end of both halves, ramping up the heat on Pochettino further still.

Despite having just joined the club at the start of the season, Pochettino has had a dismal run.

Silva's wife, Belle took to social media during the second half and posted: "It's time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late," complete with two blue hearts, as per the Mirror.

After less than half an hour, the post had gathered nearly a million views, with many agreeing with her opinion.