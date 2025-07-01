SHIKU rises above trauma!! Goes public with new boyfriend months after viral assault by Bishop KIENGEI’s friend, ELIAS NJAU (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Shiku, the woman who became a viral sensation after a disturbing video showed her being assaulted by Bishop Kiengei’s close friend, Elias Njau, is embracing love again, months after the traumatic ordeal.

The Nakuru-based businesswoman proudly introduced her new boyfriend, marking a new chapter in her life.

The couple shared cozy photos together, looking radiant and in love.

Dressed elegantly, Shiku and her new man appeared madly in love, radiating happiness and leaving fans gushing over their chemistry.





In a heartfelt Facebook post, Shiku couldn’t help but shower praise on her new man, who currently serves in the U.S. Army.

Her message, filled with gratitude and excitement, was met with overwhelming support from her followers.

Netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and support, hailing her strength and ability to rise above the pain.





Many praised her courage to move on and find love again despite the trauma she endured in the public eye. Many praised her courage to move on and find love again despite the trauma she endured in the public eye.

See photos.