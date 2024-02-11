DONALD TRUMP tells crowd he would encourage Russia to attack fellow NATO members for failing to 'pay their dues'



Sunday, February 11, 2024 – Former US president, Donald Trump has claimed he would encourage Russia to attack NATO members who don't pay their share of the alliance's budget.

The ex-president made the claims while speaking to a cheering crowd during his rally in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday.

'The president of a big country stood up and said "if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?" I said you didn't pay, you're delinquent? He said, "yes, let's say that happened".

'No, I would not protect you, in fact, I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want, you gotta pay! You gotta pay your bills.'

Trump also repeated his frequent claim that while president he strong-armed European allies into paying more for defense.

'NATO was busted until I came along. I said, "everybody's going to pay". They said, "well, if we don't pay are you still going to protect us?" I said, "absolutely not". They couldn't believe the answer,' he said.

The White House called Trump's words 'appalling and unhinged' and argued they 'promoted dangerous chaos'.

'President Biden has restored our alliances and made us stronger in the world because he knows every commander in chief’s first responsibility is to keep the American people safe and hold true to the values that unite us,' it said.

'Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged – and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home.

'Rather than calling for wars and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to bolster American leadership and stand up for our national security interests – not against them.'