Host nation, Ivory Coast, beats Nigeria to win 2023 AFCON



Sunday, February 11, 2024 – Host nation, Ivory Coast have won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast won the tournament after beating Nigeria 2 - 1 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

Sebastien Haller was the hero for Ivory Coast again as the Elephants came from behind to beat Nigeria to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final on home soil.

William Troost-Ekong had put Nigeria ahead seven minutes before the end of the first half when the centre-back rose highest to head in from nine yards out following a corner.

Franck Kessie nodded in the equaliser in the 62nd minute when he was left unmarked at the back post from Adingra’s corner.

Sebastien Haller later flicked in Simon Adingra’s cross with the toe of his boot with nine minutes remaining to complete a second-half comeback and seal the win for his country.