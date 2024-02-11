King CHARLES issues update as he addresses the nation days after going public with cancer diagnosis

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – King Charles has issued a major update days after going public with his cancer diagnosis.
In a message to the British public, the King issued a
“heartfelt thanks” to those who have sent him messages.
He also said that he it has been “heartening” to see how
sharing his news has helped to shine a light on it with the public.
The statement reads: “I would like to express my most
heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have
received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will
know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own
diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work
of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families
across the UK and wider world.
“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”
The King is understood to be focusing on resting in
preparation for more treatment while recuperating at his estate in Norfolk. His
condition was discovered during surgery at the London Clinic for an enlarged
prostate last month, which led to the discovery of a “form of cancer” described
as a “separate issue”.
He has also begun “regular treatments” which started last
Monday and postponed public duties, although he intends to keep up his weekly
audiences with the Prime Minister – by phone at first.
0 Comments