DCI cautions Kenyans on the trick that fraudsters are using to defraud innocent people their hard-earned cash after getting countless complainants (LOOK).

Scores are being lured to join online cryptocurrency investment platforms and end up losing their investments to the fraudsters.
We
are currently investigating several such cases where investors who fell for the
scam are crying foul. In the modern-day hoodwink that has swept the Kenyan
market, short messages (SMS) that read “Make Money Sitting At Home” are being
sent to random people, with a link to join the online investment platform.
With
promises of high margins of profit as returns on investment, unsuspecting
victims venture into the schemes and before they realize it, they've lost huge
sums of money to scammers.
The
DCI cautions Kenyans and any other person to beware of this scam and advises
them to verify the authenticity of any online investment platforms with the Capital
Markets Authority (CMA) and the Communication Authority (CA) respectively
before investing their hard-earned money.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments