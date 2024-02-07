DCI cautions Kenyans on the trick that fraudsters are using to defraud innocent people their hard-earned cash after getting countless complainants (LOOK).





Thursday, February 8, 2024 - The DCI has noticed with concern the increase in reports of loss of hard-earned money by Kenyans to scammers.

Scores are being lured to join online cryptocurrency investment platforms and end up losing their investments to the fraudsters.

We are currently investigating several such cases where investors who fell for the scam are crying foul. In the modern-day hoodwink that has swept the Kenyan market, short messages (SMS) that read “Make Money Sitting At Home” are being sent to random people, with a link to join the online investment platform.

With promises of high margins of profit as returns on investment, unsuspecting victims venture into the schemes and before they realize it, they've lost huge sums of money to scammers.

The DCI cautions Kenyans and any other person to beware of this scam and advises them to verify the authenticity of any online investment platforms with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Communication Authority (CA) respectively before investing their hard-earned money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.