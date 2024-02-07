Puzzling details on how KEVIN KANGETHE, the Kenyan man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in the U.S., mysteriously escaped from Muthaiga Police Station - Was this an inside job?

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for Kevin Kangethe, the man wanted in the United States on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after he mysteriously vanished from Muthaiga police station.
The suspected
allegedly escaped from the station on Wednesday evening while awaiting
extradition to the US.
The circumstances of
his escape have raised concerns, particularly since his detention was
documented and no visitors were authorized.
Authorities suspect
possible collusion within the police ranks.
He vanished during a meeting with his lawyer at
around 5 pm.
His lawyer and three police officers
responsible for his supervision have since been arrested.
Nairobi Regional Police
Commander Adamson Bungei has confirmed Kangethe’s escape and said plans
are underway to recapture him.
Bungei disclosed that
the suspect fled aboard a matatu on the bustling Thika superhighway.
Kangethe had been
scheduled for a court appearance on February 9 for his extradition case.
The Director of Public
Prosecution sought his extradition to the U.S., where he faces murder charges.
Kangethe
escaped to Kenya last year after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023.
He was arrested at an entertainment joint in Westlands after detectives
got a tip-off.
The
