SAMIDOH’s baby mama, KAREN NYAMU, evicted from her Runda home over rent arrears - Are EDDAY’s tears haunting her? (PHOTOs and VIDEO).

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - There was drama at Graceline Villa estate in Runda after auctioneers stormed in while in the company of police officers to evict Samidoh’s baby mama and Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu over rent arrears.

According to sources, Karen Nyamu has rent arrears running for months.

She was pictured desperately trying to make calls as auctioneers came knocking.

Graceline Villa is a high-end estate in the leafy suburbs of Runda where rent for a 5-bedroom townhouse is approximately Sh 300,000 per month.

Karen Nyamu’s eviction comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are facing tough economic times.

Political leaders have not been spared too after President Ruto cut down on their travel budgets that saw them earn millions in allowances.

Interestingly, Nyamu has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media but behind the scenes, she is struggling financially, leading to her eviction over rent arrears.