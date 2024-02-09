Bring it on! – SHIMANYULA tells KHALWALE after he threatened to sue him for saying he killed KIZITO MOI - Maintains he is a murderer



Friday, February 9, 2024 - Prominent Kakamega County-based businessman, Cleophas Shimanyula alias Toto, has remained unapologetic over his remarks that Kakamega County Senator, Boni Khalwale, killed his farm worker, Kizito Moi, after he found out that he was having a romantic relationship with one of his wives.

Khalwale has already instructed his lawyers to sue Shimanyula and he is demanding damages of Sh 200 million.

But addressing journalists in Kakamega on Thursday, Toto said that he is a man of means who is not afraid of the courts.

"I have watched Khalwale in the media say he is suing me.

"I want to tell Khalwale that I am not afraid of the courts.

"I have been involved in so many court cases that even if you want, you can take me to the Hague or even the Supreme Court, but I will stand my ground," Toto said.

Toto further claimed that Khalwale was the criminal in the matter, not him.

"You (Khalwale) are the one who should face the full force of the law.

"You should be charged with murder.

"You want me arrested. On what grounds?

"I want to tell Khalwale to harm other people, but not Toto," Toto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST