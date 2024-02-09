Emotional video of JOWIE IRUNGU’s sister crying uncontrollably after her brother was found guilty of killing MONICA KIMANI

Friday, February 9, 2024 - A video has emerged of Jowie Irungu’s sister crying uncontrollably after her brother was found guilty of murdering businesswoman, Monica Kimani.

In her ruling on Friday, Justice Grace Nzioka said Jowie stole someone’s ID two days prior, armed himself with a gun, carried a kanzu and put it over his clothes, gained access to the apartment of the deceased and murdered her.

"Left the house, changed his clothes and eventually went home and burnt the clothes which he wore during the commission of the offence," she said.

"All this evidence taken leaves a strong conclusion that Irungu murdered Monica Kimani."

Nzioka said the prosecution has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Irungu murdered Kimani.

Following the landmark ruling, Jowie's sister was spotted crying uncontrollably after the Judge entered a guilty verdict.

Here is the video of the sister sobbing uncontrollably

BREAKING: Jowie’s sister weeps uncontrollably after his brother is found guilty of murder. pic.twitter.com/uED5EKaoyR — Seth Olale (@SethOlale) February 9, 2024

