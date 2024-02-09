Video of MONICA KIMANI dining with her killer JOWIE IRUNGU emerges - She didn’t know he would one day end her precious life.

Jowie had claimed in
his defense that he did not know Monica and had not met her before her brutal
murder.
“It
is the finding of this court, that the evidence by the first accused person
that he did not know the deceased prior to her death is untenable, insincere
and it is an afterthought and it is false,” Justice Grace Nzioka said.
“The court finds that the first accused person was known to the deceased because they were together at Kenya Polytechnic.
"They were in the same class taking the
same course,” she added.
Blogger
Edgar Obare has shared an undated video of Jowie sharing a meal with Monica
Kimani and her brother.
The
video was retrieved from his phone.
Little
did she know that Jowie would later kill her in cold blood.
“A video of Jowie Irungu hanging out with Monica Kimani and her bro that was retrieved from his phone, his voice is clear in the background. Jowie had lied to the court that he did not know the deceased,’’ wrote Edgar.
