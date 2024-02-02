VIDEO of ESTHER PASSARIS cutting short her visit to Mombasa following the Embakasi East Gas explosion – Isn’t this a Joke?

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has shared a video of her cutting short her trip to Mombasa following Thursday's gas explosion in Embakasi East Constituency that claimed the lives of 3 people and injured over 300.

According to Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, the accident happened after a lorry loaded with gas cylinders exploded.

"Yesterday (Thursday) at around 11:30 pm, there was a huge explosion at Mradi area, in Embakasi, Nairobi County. One Lorry loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely," Mwaura said.

Mwaura further revealed that a flying gas cylinder hit the Oriental Godown nearby, burning it down. The godown deals in garments and textiles.

The owner of the gas depot was operating it illegally and he survived by bribing state officials.

Here is the video of Esther Passaris cutting short her trip to Mombasa to come and mourn with Embakasi East residents.

Cutting my committee meeting short to help with Embakasi fire tragedy relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/HC62vXvQGE — Esther Muthoni Passaris (@EstherPassaris) February 2, 2024

