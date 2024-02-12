ALICIA KEYS voice crack edited out of Super Bowl halftime show



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Singer Alicia Keys' noticeable voice crack during her Super Bowl halftime show performance with Usher has been edited.

Alicia was a little off-key Sunday when she started singing "If I Ain't Got You" while playing piano onstage. Some people noticed immediately and mocked her over it.

The official Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show video has now been published on YouTube and the minor flub was clearly edited out.

The editors polished up Alicia's voice and there's almost no question they did as the difference between the two versions isn't noticeable.