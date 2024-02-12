Newlyweds USHER and JENNIFER GOICOECHEA wear matching white outfits at private Super Bowl afterparty with family and friends

Monday, February 12, 2024 – Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea had a lot to celebrate Sunday night, Feb. 11, following the singer’s epic halftime show performance during Super Bowl 2024.
It was revealed on Sunday, Feb. 11, that the couple had
obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Feb. 8.
After Usher's performance at the Superbowl, the newlyweds
hosted family and friends to a private party.
“Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” legendary
producer Bryan-Michael Cox exclaimed as the couple made their way into the
intimate USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party held at Cathédrale
Las Vegas. “One time for everybody here … let’s go!”
Usher and Jennifer looked as happy as ever as they arrived
to the bash in luxurious white bridal looks.
Usher wore a white floor-length coat adorned with jewels and
black letters emblazoned on the back, while Jennifer wore a classy
off-the-shoulder pantsuit, white gloves and black-and-white sunglasses. She
accessorized with three gold statement necklaces, which included a cross and a
“U” pendant for Usher.
Following the brief introduction from his pal Cox, Usher
took the mic to thank his close family members and friends for coming out to
celebrate such a special weekend.
In addition to his lights-out halftime show at the Super
Bowl, the party – hosted by Usher and Rémy Martin – also commemorated the
release of the singer’s ninth studio album, “Coming Home.”
“It’s been an amazing night, man. I’m really happy,” Usher
told the crowd. “It’s just the beginning. It’s a victory lap for 100 sold-out
shows in Las Vegas. And now we’re gonna take it on tour!”
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea have been together since 2019
and share two children: daughter Sovereign, 3, and son Sire Castrello Raymond,
2. The singer is also dad to sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, with ex-wife
Tameka Foster.
