Newlyweds USHER and JENNIFER GOICOECHEA wear matching white outfits at private Super Bowl afterparty with family and friends



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea had a lot to celebrate Sunday night, Feb. 11, following the singer’s epic halftime show performance during Super Bowl 2024.

It was revealed on Sunday, Feb. 11, that the couple had obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Feb. 8.

After Usher's performance at the Superbowl, the newlyweds hosted family and friends to a private party.

“Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” legendary producer Bryan-Michael Cox exclaimed as the couple made their way into the intimate USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party held at Cathédrale Las Vegas. “One time for everybody here … let’s go!”

Usher and Jennifer looked as happy as ever as they arrived to the bash in luxurious white bridal looks.

Usher wore a white floor-length coat adorned with jewels and black letters emblazoned on the back, while Jennifer wore a classy off-the-shoulder pantsuit, white gloves and black-and-white sunglasses. She accessorized with three gold statement necklaces, which included a cross and a “U” pendant for Usher.

Following the brief introduction from his pal Cox, Usher took the mic to thank his close family members and friends for coming out to celebrate such a special weekend.

In addition to his lights-out halftime show at the Super Bowl, the party – hosted by Usher and Rémy Martin – also commemorated the release of the singer’s ninth studio album, “Coming Home.”

“It’s been an amazing night, man. I’m really happy,” Usher told the crowd. “It’s just the beginning. It’s a victory lap for 100 sold-out shows in Las Vegas. And now we’re gonna take it on tour!”

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea have been together since 2019 and share two children: daughter Sovereign, 3, and son Sire Castrello Raymond, 2. The singer is also dad to sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.