NDINDI NYORO says he is fully behind RIGATHI GACHAGUA – He is Mt Kenya region’s political kingpin

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has said he is fully behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is the de facto Mt Kenya political kingpin.

Speaking in Murang'a County during a fundraiser at Bishop Gatimu Kinyona Girls hosted by nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege and attended by Rigathi Gachagua, Nyoro said he is in full support of Deputy President and President William Ruto.

He noted that the leaders within the UDA party will unconditionally support them.

"Deputy President, we will support you and the President unconditionally," he said.

He noted that the government is doing a lot to promote the education system across the country.

His remarks come weeks after a section of Murang'a leaders claimed that he (Ndindi) is the suitable candidate to deputise Ruto in 2027.

The leaders, led by Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, have since recanted the statement and declared support for Gachagua as the senior-most politician in Mt Kenya.

The Murang'a event was the first for Gachagua and Ndindi to share a public podium since the endorsement, sparked talks of power struggles between the two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST