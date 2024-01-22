You won’t believe what detectives recovered after conducting a search in an apartment where 2 Nigerian men linked to RITA WAENI’s murder were arrested.

The suspects, William Ovie Opia and Johnbull Asbor, were
arrested on Sunday after Rita Waeni’s head was recovered near Kiambaa
dam.
Detectives from the Criminal Research and
Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) traced
them to
an apartment in Ndenderu in Kiambu County.
The suspects were living not very
far from the area where Rita Waeni’s head was recovered.
Detectives recovered a hatchet, butcher’s
knife, a national identity card belonging to a Kenyan (name withheld), six
mobile phones, three laptops, 10 SIM cards from different telecom services
providers, and other items from the house where the two
suspects were living.
It was also established that the
suspects were in the country illegally.
Detective
Constable Benjamin Wangila of Kasarani DCI offices sought an order to hold the suspects for eight days at
the Kasarani police station as
investigations continue.
Senior
Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts ordered the suspects
to be held until January 31.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
