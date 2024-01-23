I am the Mt. Kenya kingpin, anybody thinking otherwise is daydreaming – GACHAGUA now sends NDINDI NYORO a direct message





Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the Mt Kenya region to remain united and shun divisive politics.

Speaking during the thanksgiving ceremony of golf champion Michael Karanga at the Kiambu Gold Club, Gachagua said nobody can divide the Mt Kenya region, not even Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who is entangled in the supremacy battle with the DP over the Mt. Kenya kingship.

The DP noted that the Mt Kenya region understands what division did to them in 1992 and 1997 and would not want the same mistake to repeat.

Gachagua pointed out that the Mt Kenya people are intelligent while terming those plotting divisions enemies of the region.

"The people of Mt Kenya regions let’s stay united and focused. Whoever has a scheme to divide this region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and are aware of what is happening.”

“Nobody can divide this region and anybody who seeks to divide this region is an enemy of this community because our strength is in our unity and our relevance in the national political discourse is informed in our unity of purpose.

"We know what division did to us in the 1992 and 1997 elections. From 2002 we have never been divided,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, the second in command urged Mt Kenya politicians to stop debating the 2022 General Election and how the region voted.

Gachagua mentioned that he has embraced all leaders in the region irrespective of how they campaigned.

“Elections are over, I would like us to close that debate, those debating who voted where should stop because nobody did wrong voting for Jubilee of UDA, that was politics and it is democratic for anyone to vote,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST