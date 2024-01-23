I am the Mt. Kenya kingpin, anybody thinking otherwise is daydreaming – GACHAGUA now sends NDINDI NYORO a direct message

Speaking during the thanksgiving
ceremony of golf champion Michael Karanga at the Kiambu Gold Club, Gachagua
said nobody can divide the Mt Kenya region, not even Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who
is entangled in the supremacy battle with the DP over the Mt. Kenya
kingship.
The DP noted that the Mt Kenya
region understands what division did to them in 1992 and 1997 and would not want
the same mistake to repeat.
Gachagua pointed out that the Mt
Kenya people are intelligent while terming those plotting divisions enemies of
the region.
"The people of Mt Kenya
regions let’s stay united and focused. Whoever has a scheme to divide this region
should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and are aware of what
is happening.”
“Nobody can divide this region and anybody who seeks to divide this region is an enemy of this community because our strength is in our unity and our relevance in the national political discourse is informed in our unity of purpose.
"We know what division
did to us in the 1992 and 1997 elections. From 2002 we have never been
divided,” said Gachagua.
At the same time, the second in
command urged Mt Kenya politicians to stop debating the 2022 General Election
and how the region voted.
Gachagua mentioned that he has
embraced all leaders in the region irrespective of how they campaigned.
“Elections are over, I would
like us to close that debate, those debating who voted where should stop
because nobody did wrong voting for Jubilee of UDA, that was politics and it is
democratic for anyone to vote,” Gachagua stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments