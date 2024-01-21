SHOCK as it emerges that slain thug FREDDY was hiring a gun from a rogue police officer - Makadara OCPD speaks (VIDEO).



Monday, January 22, 2024 - Police have gunned down a notorious gangster, identified as Freddy, who was part of a ruthless gang that committed armed robberies in Kibra and its environs.

The slain thug was ambushed by undercover cops on Saturday after he shot dead a high school student in Kibra during a robbery.

He was ordered to surrender after being surrounded by police officers, leading to a fierce gunfight.

A pistol was recovered from him.

It is now emerging that the robber was hiring a gun from a police officer.

According to Makadara Deputy OCPD Denis Omuko, the rogue officer based at Kibra police station was interdicted.

“We cannot deny that some rogue police officers support criminals” said Omuko, adding that they are carrying out more investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.