See the message that GRACE WANGARI’s boyfriend had posted on Facebook before he brutally murdered her at their rented house in Githurai 44 - He will rot in jail like NAFTALI KINUTHIA.



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Clinton Mwangi is in police custody after he murdered his girlfriend, Grace Wangari, last Saturday, at their rented house in Githurai 44.

Neighbours said they heard screams and rushed to her rescue, before alerting the police.

The victim was rescued and taken to a local clinic with head injuries.

She was later transferred to Kiambu Level Five Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Before Clinton killed Grace, he had posted a cryptic message on his Facebook page indicating that their relationship was troubled.

The post reads, “If that "I love you" ain't coming from your parent or child then don't believe it. Thank me later!

Clinton is now facing murder charges and if found guilty, he will face a long jail term like Naftali Kinuthia, who was jailed for 40 years after killing Ivy Wangechi.

The murder suspect is a very young man.

See his photos below.































