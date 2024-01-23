See the message that GRACE WANGARI’s boyfriend had posted on Facebook before he brutally murdered her at their rented house in Githurai 44 - He will rot in jail like NAFTALI KINUTHIA.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Clinton Mwangi is in police custody after he murdered his girlfriend, Grace Wangari, last Saturday, at their rented house in Githurai 44.
Neighbours
said they heard screams and rushed to her rescue, before alerting the police.
The
victim was rescued and taken to a local clinic with head injuries.
She
was later transferred to Kiambu Level Five Hospital where she was pronounced
dead on arrival.
Before
Clinton killed Grace, he had posted a cryptic message on his Facebook page
indicating that their relationship was troubled.
The
post reads, “If that "I love you" ain't coming from your
parent or child then don't believe it. Thank me later!
The
murder suspect is a very young man.
See
his photos below.
