SHAME as a Reggae MC is caught on CCTV stealing a phone from a reveller in a Nairobi Club (VIDEO).

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - An upcoming reggae emcee has been publicly shamed on social media after he was captured on CCTV stealing a reveller’s phone at Soulfa Lounge - one of the popular clubs in Nairobi’s Eastlands Area.

In the footage, the emcee is seen standing behind a table where the revellers were enjoying their drinks while listening to reggae music on Monday night.

His eyes were focused on a phone that had been placed on the table.

He stole it and put it in his pocket before disappearing.

The revellers were to settle the bills through Mpesa using the stolen phone, prompting the management to lock them in the club until they paid the bills.









Watch the footage of the emcee stealing the phone.





Reggae emcee caught on CCTV stealing a phone from a reveller in a Nairobi Club pic.twitter.com/SILSI5Y6Ft — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 25, 2024

