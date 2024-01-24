SHAME as a Reggae MC is caught on CCTV stealing a phone from a reveller in a Nairobi Club (VIDEO).

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - An upcoming reggae emcee has been publicly shamed on social media after he was captured on CCTV stealing a reveller’s phone at Soulfa Lounge - one of the popular clubs in Nairobi’s Eastlands Area.
In the footage, the
emcee is seen standing behind a table where the revellers were enjoying their
drinks while listening to reggae music on Monday night.
His eyes were focused on
a phone that had been placed on the table.
He stole it and put it in
his pocket before disappearing.
The revellers were to
settle the bills through Mpesa using the stolen phone, prompting the management
to lock them in the club until they paid the bills.
Watch the footage of the emcee stealing the phone.
Reggae emcee caught on CCTV stealing a phone from a reveller in a Nairobi Club pic.twitter.com/SILSI5Y6Ft— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 25, 2024
