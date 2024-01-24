PASCAL TOKODI’s hyped marriage with GRACE EKIRAPA crumbles as an insider reveals how he took loans to fund her lavish lifestyle

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Popular actor and singer, Pascal Tokodi, has parted ways with former NTV’s Crossover host, Grace Ekirapa, 4 years after exchanging vows in a lavish wedding attended by friends and family members.
The celebrity couple
was reportedly facing lots of marital woes despite setting couple goals on
social media.
They quietly parted
ways in November 2023.
According to a source
close to the couple, financial difficulties played a role in their break up.
When they got married,
they did not have a car.
Tokodi was planning to
buy a simple car that he could maintain but Grace advised him to take a loan
and buy a Mazda CX-5 to suit their celebrity status.
“Pascal and I are super close, and
what he said to me is he preferred to buy a cheaper whip, preferably a Demio to
begin life with, but Grace advised they get a much bigger machine.”
“That’s how Pascal took a loan and
purchased the Mazda CX-5 at Sh1.9 million that you might have seen him cruise
around with.”
“He is still servicing the car loan,”
a friend revealed.
The couple
first lived in Kitengela and, at some point, invested thousands to renovate the
rental house to meet their standards.
After some
time, they decided to change residence and moved to Limuru, where the house was
renovated again.
“Grace grew tired of living in
Kitengelea and suggested they move to Limuru because she wanted to be close to
her sisters.”
“They would again renovate the house
remember Pascal is the one footing all these bills because Grace is technically
jobless.”
“Throughout their marriage, the pressure has always been for Pascal to maintain their
expensive lifestyle,” added the source.
Pascal was also forced to cut ties
with some of his friends and business associates after he got married, for the
sake of his wife.
Grace had always had issues with
Pascal’s friends.
“Ever since he married Grace, she has
always had an issue with Pascal’s friends.”
“I was one of the friends who cut
links with them; we just started talking the other day, and a majority of
people he used to associate with as well.”
“She even didn’t want him to do the
King Kaka collabo, arguing that they were exploiting him’” the source further revealed.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
