PASCAL TOKODI’s hyped marriage with GRACE EKIRAPA crumbles as an insider reveals how he took loans to fund her lavish lifestyle



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Popular actor and singer, Pascal Tokodi, has parted ways with former NTV’s Crossover host, Grace Ekirapa, 4 years after exchanging vows in a lavish wedding attended by friends and family members.

The celebrity couple was reportedly facing lots of marital woes despite setting couple goals on social media.

They quietly parted ways in November 2023.

According to a source close to the couple, financial difficulties played a role in their break up.

When they got married, they did not have a car.

Tokodi was planning to buy a simple car that he could maintain but Grace advised him to take a loan and buy a Mazda CX-5 to suit their celebrity status.

“Pascal and I are super close, and what he said to me is he preferred to buy a cheaper whip, preferably a Demio to begin life with, but Grace advised they get a much bigger machine.”

“That’s how Pascal took a loan and purchased the Mazda CX-5 at Sh1.9 million that you might have seen him cruise around with.”

“He is still servicing the car loan,” a friend revealed.

The couple first lived in Kitengela and, at some point, invested thousands to renovate the rental house to meet their standards.

After some time, they decided to change residence and moved to Limuru, where the house was renovated again.

“Grace grew tired of living in Kitengelea and suggested they move to Limuru because she wanted to be close to her sisters.”

“They would again renovate the house remember Pascal is the one footing all these bills because Grace is technically jobless.”

“Throughout their marriage, the pressure has always been for Pascal to maintain their expensive lifestyle,” added the source.

Pascal was also forced to cut ties with some of his friends and business associates after he got married, for the sake of his wife.

Grace had always had issues with Pascal’s friends.

“Ever since he married Grace, she has always had an issue with Pascal’s friends.”

“I was one of the friends who cut links with them; we just started talking the other day, and a majority of people he used to associate with as well.”

“She even didn’t want him to do the King Kaka collabo, arguing that they were exploiting him’” the source further revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.