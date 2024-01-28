RUTO’s troubles compound as his impeachment now looms – See who has vowed to teach him a lesson he will never forget?

Sunday, January 28, 2024 – Embattled President William Ruto could suffer yet another career-threatening blow.
This is after Busia Senator
Okiya Omtatah vowed to teach him a lesson he will never forget for threatening the
Judiciary.
Speaking on Friday, Omtatah
revealed his plans to file a case against Ruto over his constant attacks
against the Judiciary.
The senator explained that the
President had overstepped his bounds by meddling with the affairs of the
Judiciary.
Other than seeking legal redress
in court, the activist vowed to push for Ruto's impeachment should he fail to
retract his remarks which reportedly tainted the image of the Judiciary.
" I'm trying to get the
police to record my statement. The case has been transferred from Nairobi to
Kisii and I will be heading there on January 31, 2024, to deal with it,"
he detailed.
"To me, it's a serious
allegation because the independence of the Judiciary is not for his benefit but
for that of the people. It's the people who benefit when the judge is not
biased."
"So, this is something
close to my heart and I would be asking that the President withdraws his
statement or I'll build a file for him to leave office and deal with him,"
the senator stated.
Omtatah lauded the judges for
the judgments delivered on Friday including the nullification of the
Housing Levy and the barring of the National Police Service (NPS) from deploying
police officers to Haiti.
He noted that the independence
of the Judiciary is integral to the development of a country.
"The Judiciary gave priority to the people of this country.
"If we allow this law that has been
declared unconstitutional to continue, it will create chaos and the public
interest will not be served in that route," he added.
Omtatah was among the
respondents who filed the case against the Housing Levy, arguing that it lacked
merit and was unconstitutional.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
