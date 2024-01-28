SABINA CHEGE on the run as she is served with a cease-and-desist letter for ‘stealing’ UHURU’s job – Look! This may not end well for her

Sunday, January 28, 2024 – The power struggle in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has taken another turn.

This is after nominated MP Sabina Chege was served with a cease-and-desist letter for ‘stealing’ Uhuru’s job.

Jubilee Party served Chege with a cease-and-desist letter, further, warning to drag her to court if she failed to adhere to its demands.

In a letter addressed to Chege, through lawyer Jackson Awele, Jubilee accused the MP of masquerading as its party leader and spokesperson, against orders that were issued in court.

The party insisted that Uhuru was still the de facto leader with Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni as its official spokesperson.

Chege was, therefore, warned that the party would take her to court if she continued with her actions.

"We are accordingly instructed to demand as we hereby do that you cease and desist forthwith from holding yourself out as the party leader of the Jubilee Party and from issuing any communication in the name of or on behalf of the Jubilee Party.”

"We take the liberty to remind you that if you should continue passing off or holding yourself out otherwise than as stipulated in the aforementioned gazette notice no 3195 of 2022, we will commence contempt of court proceedings against you and any person who publicly associates with the violations complained of without further reference to you," read the letter in part.

On the other hand, Chege was also accused of propagating the policies of another party which was noted to be contrary to the Jubilee constitution.

Uhuru's party was referring to Chege’s alliance with President William Ruto’s UDA Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.