RUTO was right, CJ KOOME’s Judiciary is corrupt and rotten to the core – See what this Judicial Officer was caught red-handed doing?

Sunday, January 28, 2024 – President William Ruto may have been right about endemic corruption in Chief Justice Martha Koome’s Judiciary after all.
This is after a Judicial officer
was caught red-handed demanding a bribe before he was arrested.
Ethics and Anti-Corruption
Commission (EACC) detectives apprehended a Court Assistant at the Traffic
Registry who was accused of soliciting bribes at the Makadara Law Courts in
Nairobi.
EACC, in a statement via its
social media pages, stated that the judicial official identified as AMH was
arrested on Friday after receiving a downpayment of Ksh50,000.
AMH was said to have been
waiting for a Ksh350,000 balance when the detectives zeroed in on him.
Detectives further claimed that
the suspect had demanded Ksh400,000 from a complainant to fast-track services
he ought to have offered free of charge.
"EACC has arrested AMH who
demanded Ksh400,000 from the complainant with the intent that, in consequence,
he would expedite the printing and issuance of court proceedings in respect to
the complainant's court file," EACC stated on Saturday.
The sleuths detained the suspect
at the EACC Police Station for processing and grilling as investigations
commenced into the case.
EACC did not divulge how it
tracked the suspect, or whether he was under its radar since the government
lamented rampant corruption inside the Judiciary.
President William Ruto and his
allies accused the Judiciary of hosting corrupt judges and
officials who were accustomed to receiving bribes to offer service
delivery.
However, in her defence, Chief
Justice Martha Koome, who also serves as the head of the Judiciary
condemned the attacks and urged the Head of State and other critics to
forward evidence against the said, corrupt officials.
Nonetheless, the Executive,
Parliament, and Judiciary met at State House, Nairobi on Monday and
resolved the wrangling.
