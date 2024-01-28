RUTO was right, CJ KOOME’s Judiciary is corrupt and rotten to the core – See what this Judicial Officer was caught red-handed doing?



Sunday, January 28, 2024 – President William Ruto may have been right about endemic corruption in Chief Justice Martha Koome’s Judiciary after all.

This is after a Judicial officer was caught red-handed demanding a bribe before he was arrested.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives apprehended a Court Assistant at the Traffic Registry who was accused of soliciting bribes at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.

EACC, in a statement via its social media pages, stated that the judicial official identified as AMH was arrested on Friday after receiving a downpayment of Ksh50,000.

AMH was said to have been waiting for a Ksh350,000 balance when the detectives zeroed in on him.

Detectives further claimed that the suspect had demanded Ksh400,000 from a complainant to fast-track services he ought to have offered free of charge.

"EACC has arrested AMH who demanded Ksh400,000 from the complainant with the intent that, in consequence, he would expedite the printing and issuance of court proceedings in respect to the complainant's court file," EACC stated on Saturday.

The sleuths detained the suspect at the EACC Police Station for processing and grilling as investigations commenced into the case.

EACC did not divulge how it tracked the suspect, or whether he was under its radar since the government lamented rampant corruption inside the Judiciary.

President William Ruto and his allies accused the Judiciary of hosting corrupt judges and officials who were accustomed to receiving bribes to offer service delivery.

However, in her defence, Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also serves as the head of the Judiciary condemned the attacks and urged the Head of State and other critics to forward evidence against the said, corrupt officials.

Nonetheless, the Executive, Parliament, and Judiciary met at State House, Nairobi on Monday and resolved the wrangling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST