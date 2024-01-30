RAILA ODINGA’s lieutenant praises MURKOMEN for extending SGR to KISUMU



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants has lauded Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for announcing the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kisumu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kisumu County Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong'o said if implemented, the extension of the SGR to Kisumu will spur business growth in Kisumu and surrounding areas.

"I would like to thank Transport Cabinet Secretary Hon Kipchumba Murkomen for announcing the long-awaited extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Kisumu beginning this year.

"This is good news because the project will greatly improve travel between Kisumu and Uganda and support both ordinary travelling and business.

"It will also make the refurbished Kisumu port more vibrant," Nyong'o stated.

"The needed expansion of transport between the Lake Region and the rest of Kenya has awaited the arrival of the SGR for a long time.

"We hope all will be done to expedite this project. Once completed, the SGR will help spur economic growth in Western Kenya and open up the Western Tourism Circuit which is blessed with many beautiful tourist destinations," Nyong'o added.

Murkomen announced that the government was aiming to do 35 percent of the project by December this year.

"Initially, the SGR was to run from Mombasa to Kisumu. However, the project started by former President Uhuru Kenyatta stalled in Nakuru due to inadequate funds.

"As the Kisumu Governor and Chairman of the Lake Region Economic bloc, I wish to thank the national Government for the new commitment in extending the SGR to Kisumu and eventually to Uganda," the Governor said.

