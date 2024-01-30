Kenyans will never forgive you! UDA MP JAMES GAKUYA now tells RUTO as he reveals how the president is killing businesses with impunity

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – A vocal UDA MP has warned President William Ruto to go slow on Kenyans, otherwise they may never forgive him.

This follows the move by Ruto to impose punitive taxes on Kenyans, a move that is collapsing many businesses.

In a statement, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya cautioned that more businesses will be shut if the government continues with its current taxation appetite.

According to Gakuya, the current regime’s taxation policies are unfriendly and becoming too much for businesses to handle.

The MP, further stated that despite the high taxation that the government has been imposing, the targets and trajectories of government projects were not changing.

“You may think that overtaxing Kenyans, will be the solution but you’ve realised that, your targets and trajectories are not changing even after making such strife interventions,” Gakuya stated

According to him, the government has been overtaxing Kenyans, a system, he opined will contribute to more people being driven out of business.

“Once you push Kenyans to the end, most of them will just close shop,” Gakuya added.

He further noted that the government leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to public participation despite being reliant on the people.

Gakuya also added that representation of Kenyans was not adequately achieved as they were not involved in every step of the process of decision-making leading to ideas being imposed on them.

The conversation comes at a time when the government has reviewed its taxation policies since it came into power.

