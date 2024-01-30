RUTO almost died last week in Meru as shocking details emerge – Look! You won’t believe what happened to him.



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – President William Ruto almost died last week while touring Meru County.

This was revealed by Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi who revealed that the president survived by the skin of the teeth.

The UDA Senator alleged that President William Ruto’s car nearly rolled over on the Embu-Meru Highway due to the poor state of the road.

Ruto, who was on a 3-day working tour in the region, was concerned after his car tyre burst mid-journey according to the UDA party lawmaker.

Kathuri thus issued an ultimatum to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to repair the road which he alleged was nearly impassable.

He also urged the authority's Director General to visit Meru and the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties to assess ongoing projects.

“The President’s car had to stop after hitting a pothole. If the President himself is in danger on our roads, who is safe?” Kathuri asked.

He further sympathised with the President for enduring a terrifying ordeal that nearly risked the security of the nation.

“Imagine if it was downhill with the speed of the Presidential motorcade. Imagine what would have happened to the Head of State!” he wondered.

Kathuri remarked that Ruto's saving grace was that the vehicle was moving uphill at the time of the alleged incident.

The Meru Senator also regretted the poor state of roads in Meru County and accused KeNHA of laxity despite being funded to construct and maintain roads.

He alleged that KeNHA may have embezzled funds through illegal awarding of tenders, hence the slow progress of infrastructural developments.

Kenyan DAILY POST