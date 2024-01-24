DIDMUS BARASA dumped his wife for an older woman - PETER SALASYA spills the beans and attacks him badly (VIDEO)



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Controversial Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has come out guns blazing and washed Didmus Barasa’s dirty linen in public.

Salaysa claimed that Barasa dumped his wife and eloped with an older woman in Nairobi.

He further alleged that Barasa’s wife is suffering in the village as he elopes with the older woman in the city.

He challenged him to post his wife on social media to prove him wrong.

“Who has ever seen Barasa’s wife? Let him post her on social media to prove me wrong,” Salaysa said.

The youthful MP told Barasa that he has no moral authority to advise him to get married and reminded him that he shot an innocent person dead.

Salaysa’s remarks come days after Barasa advised him to get married to address his aggresive behaviour, which has led to physical fights in public.

Barasa claimed women play a significant role in taming men who are full of anger and emotions.





“You know, when you are a man, old enough, working on a salary, and you do not have a wife, the kind of life you live is very miserable. We must put our heads together… Women play a crucial role in stabilizing our emotions and tempers, and my friend Salasya should now get married,” said Barasa.

