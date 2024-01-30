KALONZO MUSYOKA says he will revoke housing levy when he becomes President in 2027

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Former Vice
President Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that he will revoke the housing levy when
he becomes president in 2027.
In a statement on Tuesday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper
Democratic Movement party leader, said once he becomes President, his first
Executive Order is to revoke the housing levy that was introduced by President
William Ruto’s regime.
Kalonzo claimed the fund was illegal and was being used to
facilitate illegal activities.
"As President, my first Executive Order will be to
repeal the Housing Levy, which is a Slush Fund. #MapemaNdioBest,"
Kalonzo said.
Kalonzo‘s remarks come a few days after the former vice
president said that the fund was a burden to Kenyans, who are already
struggling.
He also said that after the Court of Appeal upheld the High
Court's decision that the Levy is unconstitutional, he expects to see Kenyans
get refunds for the months they have been deducted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments