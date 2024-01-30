KALONZO MUSYOKA says he will revoke housing levy when he becomes President in 2027

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that he will revoke the housing levy when he becomes president in 2027.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said once he becomes President, his first Executive Order is to revoke the housing levy that was introduced by President William Ruto’s regime.

Kalonzo claimed the fund was illegal and was being used to facilitate illegal activities.

"As President, my first Executive Order will be to repeal the Housing Levy, which is a Slush Fund. #MapemaNdioBest," Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo‘s remarks come a few days after the former vice president said that the fund was a burden to Kenyans, who are already struggling.

He also said that after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court's decision that the Levy is unconstitutional, he expects to see Kenyans get refunds for the months they have been deducted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST