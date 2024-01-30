KHALWALE explains why one of his fighter bulls killed one of his employees.

Monday, January 30, 2024 - Kakamega County Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has revealed how one of his bulls killed one of his employees over the weekend.

The bull nicknamed Inasio, killed an employee by the name of Kizito Moi Amukune who has been the caretaker of the bull for over 20 years.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Khalwale said he killed the bull in line with traditions and customs.

“My champion bull, Inasio, has attacked and instantly killed Kizito Moi Amukune. Moi has been the caretaker of my fighter bulls for over 20 years.

"In keeping with our culture, I have today speared bull Inasio to death,” the Senator said on X.

According to him, the fighter bull attacked the deceased, who was 46 years old, on Saturday evening while he was alone and they only found him dead on Sunday morning

“Inaonekana bull ilimvamia ikmashinda na nguvu na kwasababu alikuwa huko pekee yake, na sisi tulikuwa huku juu kwa nyumba hatujui kama alitoa mlio lakini bull imempatia multiple injuries kwa kichwa, shingo, mgongo, kwa mat*ko na kwa tumbo.

"Tumempata leo asubuhi(Sunday) kama amepoteza maisha yake ,” he said.

While explaining what might have transpired to the media, Khalwale said that he had just paid his employee his January salary, and he went to enjoy himself at a busaa joint before coming back to attend to the bull.

“Alienda penye wanaume hukaa jioni na kwasababu anapenda sana Inasio, aliamua kwamba aje aamuone na unajua bull huwa tunawalisha mollasses so ukimkaribia kama unanuka molasses, atakuja kwa haraka akifikiri unataka kumlisha, katika hio kushtuka nafikiri alitisha bull, kujaribu kumsukuma na bull akawa na hasira,” he explained.

